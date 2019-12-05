FREMONT – Conestoga students completed the final scenes of their one-act season Tuesday at a district competition.
The Cougars traveled to Midland University in Fremont for the District B-1 Meet. Conestoga performed “Desdemona in the Afterlife” for a panel of three judges at the event. Seven other schools presented district plays during the day.
Conestoga placed fourth with a score of 166. Judges could give schools a maximum of 60 points for a possible combined score of 180. They ranked performances based on creation of characters, vocal traits, cooperation of ensemble, timing of lines, creativity of staging and overall effectiveness of the play.
The first judge gave Conestoga a score of 57 and the second judge settled on a score of 53. The third judge gave the Cougars a total of 56. All three judges said CHS had a “superior” performance on their rating criteria.
Six Conestoga students earned Outstanding Actor Award recognition at districts. Seniors Cassidy Hartig, Ellie Sachs, Jocelyn Deterding, Bella Hogue and Kelsi Weilage and junior Lily Drannen all collected honors for their work.
Omaha Gross won the district championship with a performance of “Dark Road” at the contest. Judges gave OGHS a score of 173 points with totals of 56, 58 and 59. Auburn took home second place with a score of 172. Judges gave the Bulldogs totals of 59, 55 and 58.
District B-1 Results
Omaha Gross 173, Auburn 172, Ashland-Greenwood 167, Conestoga 166, Lincoln Christian 167 (LCHS finished behind Conestoga due to a reciprocal ranking process), Nebraska City 161, Platteview 157, Falls City 151