Cougars compete in state mock trial event

Killeen said she and other Nebraska State Bar Foundation members were thrilled with the amount of participation they saw from many Nebraska schools. They said students from Conestoga and other districts displayed many positive values over the past five months.

“One thing we have enjoyed is getting to see all the teams, which we haven’t gotten to do in the past,” Killeen said. “After 129 trials, we feel like we have gotten to know many of the teams. Thank you for putting so much effort and time into this mock trial season. It really shows and we are very proud of Nebraska!”