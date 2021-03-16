Cougars compete in state mock trial event

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students presented their top legal arguments to judges this month during the state mock trial contest.
The Cougars were one of 12 teams from across Nebraska to take part in the state event March 1-4. Braden Ruffner, Jennifer Sedlacek, Lindee Watson, Jack Welch, Lucas Michel, Ben Welch and John McConnell were members of the team. They helped Conestoga reach the state tournament in the program’s first year.
Maggie Killeen of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation said the coronavirus pandemic changed the setup of the state mock trial event this year. Teams usually travel to a county or district courtroom and square off against each other during in-person trials. All of the mock trials this year were conducted through online means.
“This year we gave all schools a three-digit code and they will not know which school they will be competing against,” Killeen said prior to the state meet. “If they are in the top two after (March 3) they will compete on Thursday, March 4. The winner of that round is the state champion and will represent Nebraska at nationals in May.”
Twelve schools began state action on Monday, March 1. State qualifiers included Sidney (Region 1), Ogallala (Region 2), McCook (Region 3), Ainsworth (Region 4), Grand Island Northwest (Region 5), Lutheran High Northeast (Region 6), Columbus Lakeview (Region 7), Bellevue West (Region 8), Conestoga (Region 9), Lincoln Pius X (Region 10), Omaha Creighton Prep (Region 11) and Omaha Duchesne (Region 12).
Mock trial teams in Nebraska can include six to nine students. They must present both the prosecution and defense sides of a case in front of a jury and judge. Professional judges who are members of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation volunteer their time to oversee the student competitions.
The Nebraska State Bar Foundation released a fictional case on Oct. 1 for mock trial students to present in their contests. The 90-page packet featured a case in the fictional district court of Wagon Wheel County, Neb. The case was called State of Nebraska vs. Chris Hall and included plaintiff witnesses Taylor Jennings, Kelly Norris and Officer Lane Schulz and defense witnesses Chris Hall, Lee Devaney and Cody Grant.
Conestoga students portrayed the roles of prosecutors, defense attorneys and witnesses in a courtroom. They analyzed all of the court materials contained in the packet before preparing their case. The packet included witness depositions, police reports, case exhibits and Nebraska legal statutes.
Attorneys conducted opening statements, closing arguments and rebuttals during the state mock trial. They also conducted direct examination of their three assigned witnesses and cross-examination of the other three witnesses. Each mock trial lasted approximately two hours.
Conestoga collected tenth place in overall standings. Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Duchesne reached the championship round on March 4. Omaha Creighton Prep students captured the title with their mock trial work.
Killeen said she and other Nebraska State Bar Foundation members were thrilled with the amount of participation they saw from many Nebraska schools. They said students from Conestoga and other districts displayed many positive values over the past five months.
“One thing we have enjoyed is getting to see all the teams, which we haven’t gotten to do in the past,” Killeen said. “After 129 trials, we feel like we have gotten to know many of the teams. Thank you for putting so much effort and time into this mock trial season. It really shows and we are very proud of Nebraska!”