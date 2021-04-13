Cougars conclude careers with State FFA Degrees

CONESTOGA – Six Conestoga students harvested prestigious awards this past week for their hard work in FFA activities over the past four years.

Grant Nickels, Kyle Nickels, Wesley Nickels, Tobias Nolting, Jennifer Sedlacek and Jordan Slafter earned the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the recent state conference. Conestoga FFA Advisor Kaitlin Taylor said she was proud of all six Cougars for the accomplishment. Students had to complete a rigorous application process to receive the award.

“This year’s senior class is a special group,” Taylor said. “The seniors have been positive role models for underclassmen at Conestoga. They have all been active members since their freshman year, and all of these students are involved in multiple activities.

“This group has shown leadership, dedication to serving the community, and given each other encouragement to do their best. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of seniors.”

The Nebraska State FFA Degree is the highest award the state association can give to a member. Students had to meet several criteria to become eligible for the honor.