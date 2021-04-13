Cougars conclude careers with State FFA Degrees

CONESTOGA – Six Conestoga students harvested prestigious awards this past week for their hard work in FFA activities over the past four years.
Grant Nickels, Kyle Nickels, Wesley Nickels, Tobias Nolting, Jennifer Sedlacek and Jordan Slafter earned the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the recent state conference. Conestoga FFA Advisor Kaitlin Taylor said she was proud of all six Cougars for the accomplishment. Students had to complete a rigorous application process to receive the award.
“This year’s senior class is a special group,” Taylor said. “The seniors have been positive role models for underclassmen at Conestoga. They have all been active members since their freshman year, and all of these students are involved in multiple activities.
“This group has shown leadership, dedication to serving the community, and given each other encouragement to do their best. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of seniors.”
The Nebraska State FFA Degree is the highest award the state association can give to a member. Students had to meet several criteria to become eligible for the honor.
A team of instructors interviewed each candidate to learn about their qualifications for the award. They posed questions to determine each student’s knowledge of their comprehensive Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. Students had to submit at least two years of SAE record books to the instructors.
The six Cougars told instructors how they used their SAE programs to develop leadership abilities. They were not evaluated on their public speaking talents, but they were judged on their ability to discuss their personal story and experience in agricultural education.
The State FFA Degree assessment followed a rubric that featured multiple categories. These included classroom instruction, details of their SAE program, ways they learned leadership through FFA programs and the relationship between the classroom, experience and leadership.
State FFA Degree recipients had to score a minimum of 70 percent on the assessment. They also had to complete an application form and meet all minimum state association membership requirements.
All six Cougars are planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after they graduate from Conestoga. Slafter will major in agricultural education teaching, Sedlacek will major in business management and Nolting will major in pre-nursing. Grant Nickels is planning to pursue a business degree, and Wesley Nickels and Kyle Nickels will determine their majors after enrolling in school.