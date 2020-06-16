Cougars earn recognition in play production, speech

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students delivered powerful performances on stage in their speech and play production activities this past school year.
They recently earned recognition for those achievements in their fine arts endeavors.
Conestoga teacher Jess Schlichtemeier announced recipients of awards for speech and play production. She leads both activities at the school.
Play Production
CHS senior Kelsi Weilage earned the Outstanding Actress Award for the 2019-20 school year. Weilage held a leading role of Lady Macbeth in “Desdemona in the Afterlife” for the Cougars. She delivered a large number of lines in the one-act play and provided leadership both on and off stage.
CHS junior Jasmine Rainey earned the Outstanding Ensemble Award for her work as one of the members of the play’s Chorus. CHS senior Halley Shade earned the Outstanding Stage Crew Award for her efforts with important behind-the-scenes tasks for the play.
Weilage, Deterding, Rainey, Shade, Bella Hogue, Ellie Sachs, Cassidy Hartig, Lily Drannen and Keely Gabehart captured varsity letters for play production. Hartig, Sachs, Deterding, Hogue, Weilage and Drannen received Outstanding Actor Award recognition at the district contest this past fall.
Speech
Drannen earned the Speaker of the Year Award for the 2019-20 school year. The CHS junior captured a medal in Oral Interpretation of Poetry at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet in February. She collected a championship in the category at the Waverly Forensics Classic and helped CHS finish second in team standings at the meet.
Hartig and Weilage each earned the coveted Conestoga Degree of Distinction for their careers. Schlichtemeier said both seniors have showcased positive leadership and work ethic during their time with the program. Both Cougars have captured numerous speech awards over the past four years.
CHS sophomore Lindee Watson earned the Most Improved Speaker Award for her work this season. CHS freshman Kelley Maier earned the Rookie of the Year Award for her efforts in her first year with the Cougars.
Hartig, Weilage, Rainey, Drannen, Watson, Maier, Jenna Erny and Jayden Speed pocketed letters for the speech program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!