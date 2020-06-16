Cougars earn recognition in play production, speech

Speech

Drannen earned the Speaker of the Year Award for the 2019-20 school year. The CHS junior captured a medal in Oral Interpretation of Poetry at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet in February. She collected a championship in the category at the Waverly Forensics Classic and helped CHS finish second in team standings at the meet.

Hartig and Weilage each earned the coveted Conestoga Degree of Distinction for their careers. Schlichtemeier said both seniors have showcased positive leadership and work ethic during their time with the program. Both Cougars have captured numerous speech awards over the past four years.

CHS sophomore Lindee Watson earned the Most Improved Speaker Award for her work this season. CHS freshman Kelley Maier earned the Rookie of the Year Award for her efforts in her first year with the Cougars.

Hartig, Weilage, Rainey, Drannen, Watson, Maier, Jenna Erny and Jayden Speed pocketed letters for the speech program.

