Cougars gain leadership skills at FBLA conference

FREMONT – Five Conestoga students learned more about unlocking their leadership skills this week at a statewide business conference.

Addi Andersen, Jagger Plevel, Makenzie Jones, Sophia Ackerman and Carter Arens traveled to Midland University for the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Fall Leadership Conference. Activities took place Wednesday morning and afternoon at spots across campus.

Conestoga FBLA Advisor Jeff Brokaw said he was pleased to see the five students enjoy their time at the conference. Andersen is president of Conestoga’s FBLA chapter this school year. Plevel is vice president, Jones is serving as secretary, Ackerman is chapter treasurer and Arens is chapter reporter.

“The leadership conference is a great way for chapters from across the state to come together and see what is going on within other schools,” Brokaw said. “FLC is a great tool to bring back new ideas and kickstart a new school year full of FBLA activities, events and fundraisers. Additionally, students got to explore the campus and sit in real college classrooms.”

The five Cougars joined students from dozens of other schools for a keynote speech from Kevin Kush. He spoke about the ways people can use their leadership toolboxes to become role models and helpful members of society.