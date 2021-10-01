Cougars gain leadership skills at FBLA conference

FREMONT – Five Conestoga students learned more about unlocking their leadership skills this week at a statewide business conference.
Addi Andersen, Jagger Plevel, Makenzie Jones, Sophia Ackerman and Carter Arens traveled to Midland University for the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Fall Leadership Conference. Activities took place Wednesday morning and afternoon at spots across campus.
Conestoga FBLA Advisor Jeff Brokaw said he was pleased to see the five students enjoy their time at the conference. Andersen is president of Conestoga’s FBLA chapter this school year. Plevel is vice president, Jones is serving as secretary, Ackerman is chapter treasurer and Arens is chapter reporter.
“The leadership conference is a great way for chapters from across the state to come together and see what is going on within other schools,” Brokaw said. “FLC is a great tool to bring back new ideas and kickstart a new school year full of FBLA activities, events and fundraisers. Additionally, students got to explore the campus and sit in real college classrooms.”
The five Cougars joined students from dozens of other schools for a keynote speech from Kevin Kush. He spoke about the ways people can use their leadership toolboxes to become role models and helpful members of society.
Andersen, Plevel, Jones, Ackerman and Arens then spent several hours at a variety of breakout sessions. Students were able to attend four seminars from a menu of 17 possible choices. Nebraska FBLA state officers, Midland professors and local college students taught classes about many business-related topics.
“Some of our students’ favorite sessions included marketing with pop culture, how to become an entrepreneur, improving your financial literacy and the business of tech, to name a few,” Brokaw said.
The conference also gave the Cougars opportunities to meet members of the local business community. State FBLA officials hosted a networking lunch in between the different breakout sessions. Brokaw said it provided a valuable experience for the five students.
“Jagger Plevel and Carter Arens had a blast networking with professionals and learning how to better market their resale sneaker business,” Brokaw said.
The goal of the conference was to help chapter officers from across the state return to their schools with positive knowledge. Brokaw and other advisors also gained information at advisor workshops on campus.