Cougars give positive verdicts to new mock trial program

CONESTOGA – Conestoga High School students are gaining a courtroom-sized amount of life skills this winter through their involvement with a new mock trial program.
Seven CHS teenagers are participating in mock trial for the first time this year. The school district began a mock trial program this fall after students and area professionals lobbied for its inclusion in the activities department. Braden Ruffner, Jennifer Sedlacek, Lindee Watson, Jack Welch, Lucas Michel, Ben Welch and John McConnell are members of the inaugural team.
Watson said she was thrilled to have a chance to participate in the program. The CHS junior would like to pursue a career as a lawyer, and she had been asking school officials for the past two years if Conestoga could add a mock trial team. She said the reality of the program has matched her expectations.
“It’s everything I hoped and thought it would be,” Watson said. “It’s really fun. I love being able to work with everyone on the team, and getting to really examine a case that could happen in real life has been great. This is definitely good experience for a career I want to get into.”
Ruffner, Sedlacek and Michel also gave glowing reviews to the new activity.
“It’s been great,” Ruffner said. “I thought it would help me with public speaking when I first signed up, but it’s been really interesting to see how the whole legal process works from start to finish. It’s been fun to see how lawyers learn about a case and then how the prosecution and defense try to make their point of view in front of a judge and jury. I’m happy I’m doing this.”
“It’s fun because I like the legal analysis that comes with it and all of the problem solving that we get to do,” Sedlacek said. “We have to come up with solutions on the spot to a lot of different problems, which is great because that’s what you have to do in real life.”
“I’ve gained a lot from being in this,” Michel said. “It’s been fun to see all of the work that everyone’s put into it pay off. I’ve really enjoyed doing this with my friends.”
Conestoga coach Larry Welch said he has been impressed with the work ethic and dedication the seven Cougars have shown over the past several months. Welch represents the 5th Judicial District as a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals. He is coaching the Cougars along with CHS teachers Tony Thies and Nick Hegge.
“As one of their coaches I’m extremely proud of them,” Welch said. “It takes professionals years of law school and then years with a firm before they become a good trial lawyer, but these kids have proven themselves to be very good at doing this just two months into it.
“This isn’t something that’s scripted. It’s something that requires preparation and flexibility and knowledge of the case that’s being presented, so it’s been exceptional to see what this group has done. Having the mock trial program here at Conestoga has given these kids an amazing opportunity, and they’re taking full advantage of it.”
Mock trial teams in Nebraska can include six to nine students. They must present both the prosecution and defense sides of a case in front of a jury and judge. Professional judges who are members of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation volunteer their time to oversee the student competitions.
The Nebraska State Bar Foundation released a fictional case on Oct. 1 for mock trial students to present in their contests. The 90-page packet featured a case in the fictional district court of Wagon Wheel County, Neb. The case is called State of Nebraska vs. Chris Hall and includes plaintiff witnesses Taylor Jennings, Kelly Norris and Officer Lane Schulz and defendant witnesses Chris Hall, Lee Devaney and Cody Grant.
Conestoga students portray the roles of prosecutors, defense attorneys and witnesses in a courtroom. They must analyze all of the court materials contained in the packet before preparing their case. The packet includes witness depositions, police reports, case exhibits and Nebraska legal statutes.
Attorneys conduct opening statements, closing arguments and rebuttals during the mock trial. They also conduct direct examination of their three assigned witnesses and cross-examination of the other three witnesses. Each mock trial lasts approximately two hours.
This year’s case involves a high school student named Chris Hall who is in many activities and is in the running for valedictorian honors. A fellow student named Taylor Jennings told the principal that she believed Hall had an illegal substance in his computer bag. The school resource officer found a white substance in Hall’s bag that later tested positive as methamphetamine.
The question for the prosecution and defense to argue over was whether Hall was truly guilty of having methamphetamine, or if he was being falsely accused by Jennings. Hall and Jennings were the two leading candidates for class valedictorian, and a fellow student had seen Jennings messing with the zipper of a computer bag earlier in the day.
“I really enjoy this case,” Watson said. “It’s very realistic and it’s something that could happen in any high school across the country. I think last year’s case was about insurance claims, which isn’t something any of us are familiar with right now, but this case is interesting because it’s about high school students.”
“It’s been fun to figure out this case and practice it with everyone,” Ben Welch said. “There are a lot of moving parts and we have to be ready for anything that comes up. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Mock trials traditionally take place in a school setting, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused students to participate by virtual means this year. The Cougars have used computers to present their work to judges and jury members who are away from the school building.
Larry Welch said the seven Cougars have prospered from the program because of their ability to handle all of the changes that have come up.
“It’s been a difficult year on a lot of fronts, but these kids have done an amazing job of adapting to everything and making it work,” Welch said. “This program helps students learn skills like flexibility and analytics and decision-making every year, but that’s been even more evident in a year like this. These kids are benefiting in a lot of ways from doing this.”
Jack Welch and Sedlacek said they were happy to be part of the foundation of Conestoga’s mock trial program. They hoped the inaugural year would lead to many future seasons of courtroom cases for the Cougars.
“I’m really glad I joined the team, because I’ve gotten so much out of it,” Jack Welch said. “I’ve learned a lot about what happens in a courtroom and I’ve learned a lot of good teamwork skills too. It’s definitely been interesting.”
“I didn’t know what to expect since it’s the first year of the program, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Sedlacek said. “To be able to compete on a mock trial team with my friends has been everything I was hoping for. I really hope it continues down the road, because it’s been a great program to have here at school.”