Cougars give positive verdicts to new mock trial program

The question for the prosecution and defense to argue over was whether Hall was truly guilty of having methamphetamine, or if he was being falsely accused by Jennings. Hall and Jennings were the two leading candidates for class valedictorian, and a fellow student had seen Jennings messing with the zipper of a computer bag earlier in the day.

“I really enjoy this case,” Watson said. “It’s very realistic and it’s something that could happen in any high school across the country. I think last year’s case was about insurance claims, which isn’t something any of us are familiar with right now, but this case is interesting because it’s about high school students.”

“It’s been fun to figure out this case and practice it with everyone,” Ben Welch said. “There are a lot of moving parts and we have to be ready for anything that comes up. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Mock trials traditionally take place in a school setting, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused students to participate by virtual means this year. The Cougars have used computers to present their work to judges and jury members who are away from the school building.

Larry Welch said the seven Cougars have prospered from the program because of their ability to handle all of the changes that have come up.