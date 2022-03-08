Cougars, Lions, Blue Devils take part in speech contests

Students from Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth competed against teenagers from across eastern Nebraska this past week in district speech events.

The Cass County schools took part in three district contests. Plattsmouth students traveled to Omaha Skutt for the District B-1 Meet on Thursday, while Conestoga and Louisville both journeyed to Raymond Central on Saturday. Louisville competed in the District B-4 Meet and Louisville competed in the District C1-1 Meet.

The top six performers in each district category earned medals, and the top three students or groups in each event qualified for state. Students gathered for an awards ceremony at the conclusion of all three district meets.

Samantha McKnight was Plattsmouth’s lone medalist in the District B-1 Meet. She captured fourth place in the Informative Speaking category. The Blue Devils finished seventh in team standings with 14 points.

Louisville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team collected a state berth with a third-place finish. Caleb Thieman, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock and Lucas Hrabik celebrated after learning they would have a chance to compete at state.

Carson Downs, Braidy Parrill, Isandra Hagge, Hailey Teller, Eva Quam, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Thieman, Peacock and Hrabik earned medals for the Lions. Louisville captured fourth place in team standings with 90 points.

Conestoga squared off against perennial state powers Malcolm and Raymond Central in District C1-1 events. CHS students earned third place in team standings with 136 points.

Jayden Speed secured a state berth for the Cougars in the Extemporaneous Speaking category. He pocketed a third-place medal in the event.

Dani Ahrens, McKenzie Jones, Lindee Watson, Delaney Deterding, John McConnell and Speed earned two medals apiece during the day. Addi Andersen, Jagger Plevel and Ella Lewis added medal-winning performances for Conestoga.

State events will take place next week at Kearney High School. Louisville students will take part in the Oral Interpretation of Drama contest on Wednesday, March 16. Students in Classes A and B will begin state action at 7:30 a.m. Finals are set to start at 3 p.m.

Speed will travel to Kearney on Thursday, March 17. Students in Classes C-1 and C-2 will start their state schedule at 7:30 p.m. Finals will begin at 3 p.m.

District B-1 Team Results

Omaha Skutt 304, Auburn 236, Nebraska City 170, Omaha Duchesne 36, Platteview 26, Falls City 24, Plattsmouth 14

Plattsmouth Results

Informative Speaking: Samantha McKnight (4th)

District B-4 Team Results

York 300, Ashland-Greenwood 174, Waverly 102, Louisville 90, Milford 78, Fairbury 56, Crete 10

Louisville Results

Entertainment Speaking: Lucas Hrabik (4th)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Carson Downs (4th), Braidy Parrill (6th)

Informative Speaking: Isandra Hagge (5th)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Caleb Thieman, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Lucas Hrabik (3rd, state qualifiers)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Hailey Teller (5th)

Persuasive Speaking: Eva Quam (5th)

District C1-1 Team Results

Malcolm 272, Raymond Central 192, Conestoga 136, Bishop Neumann 58, Palmyra 54, Lincoln Lutheran 54, Johnson County Central 20, Yutan 12, Syracuse 12

Conestoga Results

Duet Acting: Dani Ahrens and McKenzie Jones (4th)

Entertainment Speaking: John McConnell (4th)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Jayden Speed (3rd, state qualifier), Lindee Watson (6th)

Informative Speaking: Lindee Watson (6th)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Dani Ahrens (4th)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Delaney Deterding, Ella Lewis, Jagger Plevel, McKenzie Jones (6th)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Addi Andersen (6th)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Delaney Deterding (4th)

Persuasive Speaking: John McConnell (4th), Jayden Speed (6th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.