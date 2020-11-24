Cougars, Lions compete in league one-act play contest

MANLEY – Conestoga and Louisville students presented their play production work on stage in front of conference judges Monday.

The Cougars and Lions took part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at the Lofte Theatre in Manley. Both groups earned superior ratings for their performances. Judges did not rank teams because only four schools competed in the league event.

Conestoga and Louisville stage crews both earned awards for their behind-the-scenes efforts. Louisville captured the Best Tech Crew Award and Conestoga’s lighting crew members received recognition for their efforts.

Five Conestoga students earned Outstanding Acting Awards at the contest. Judges honored Jasmine Rainey, Lily Drannen, Lindee Watson, Delaney Deterding and Ella Lewis for their work on stage.

Eight Louisville teens collected Outstanding Acting Awards. Jennifer Katz, Eva Quam, Braidy Parrill, Lea Kalkowski, Jacob Peacock, Lucas Hrabik, Haleigh Diltz and Charlee Peacock returned from the Lofte with honors.

The NCC Meet will be the first of two trips to the Lofte for both schools this fall. Conestoga and Louisville will return to Manley on Monday, Nov. 30, for the District B-1 Meet.