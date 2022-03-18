Cougars, Lions compete in state speech events

KEARNEY – Students from Conestoga and Louisville traveled to Kearney this week for a pair of state speech meets.

Louisville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team competed in the Class B State Meet on Wednesday. Emi Rupp, David Rupp, Lucas Hrabik, Caleb Thieman and Jacob Peacock took part in the preliminary round of the state event.

The Lions finished in 11th place with a team score of 143 points. Judges gave them point totals of 46, 48 and 49 for their performance.

York’s team of Hattie Chavanu, Dannika Lamberty, Cole Schmid, Trey Harms and Emma Nolan captured the state championship in the finals. Judges gave the group scores of 50, 50 and 50 for their work.

Conestoga student Jayden Speed took part in the Class C-1 State Meet on Thursday. Speed pocketed ninth place in the Extemporaneous Speaking event with a score of 144 points. Judges gave him scores of 50, 45 and 49 for his performance.

Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman captured the state championship in the finals. Beierman posted a winning total of 144 points with marks of 48, 47 and 49 from judges.

York won the Class B team championship with 146 points. Gering (94) and Ogallala (76) earned the silver and bronze medals. David City (142 points) edged Malcolm (124) for the top spot in Class C-1 team standings.

Class B State Speech Team Results

York 146, Gering 94, Ogallala 76, Omaha Skutt 68, Aurora 68, Schuyler 54, Columbus Scotus 48, Elkhorn North 38, Gothenburg 36, Wayne 28, Auburn 26, Ashland-Greenwood 26, Columbus Lakeview 20, Holdrege 16, Arlington 12, Grand Island Northwest 12, Seward 12, Pierce 10, McCook 10, Milford 10

Louisville Results

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Emi Rupp, David Rupp, Lucas Hrabik, Caleb Thieman, Jacob Peacock (11th)

Class C-1 State Speech Team Results

David City 142, Malcolm 124, Boone Central 82, Crofton 68, Raymond Central 66, Homer 54, Sutherland 44, Ainsworth 38, Centura 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 34, Tri County 30, Hastings St. Cecilia 24, Fillmore Central 20, Bishop Neumann 14, Oakland-Craig 12, Bridgeport 12, Battle Creek 12

Conestoga Results

Extemporaneous Speaking: Jayden Speed (9th)

