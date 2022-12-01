Cougars, Lions, Indians compete in district contests

Three Cass County schools closed their play production seasons this week at district contests.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water showcased their one-act plays on stage for audiences. Conestoga performed “The Wild Bunch Women,” Louisville presented “Antigone in Munich: The Sophie Scholl Story” and Weeping Water performed “Queen of the Silent Scream.”

Three judges were present at each of the district meets. Each of them could give schools a maximum of 60 points for their production. They also gave a ranking to each school. The ranking could be used as a tiebreaker if more than one school received the same point total.

Conestoga hosted the District B-1 Meet at the Lofte Community Theatre on Monday. Eight schools took part in districts during the morning and afternoon.

Conestoga captured sixth place with a total of 164 points. Judges gave the Cougars scores of 55, 55 and 54 points and a ranking of 17. Auburn won a tiebreaker for fifth place by receiving a ranking of 13.

Delaney Deterding, Ella Lewis, Makenzie Jones, Dani Ahrens, Averie Andersen, Piper Isham, Jagger Plevel, Gage Totilas and Louis Caniglia earned Outstanding Acting Awards at the district meet.

Omaha Concordia won the District B-1 championship with a score of 177 points. The school performed “As You Bid” for judges. Lincoln Christian (171 points) and Milford (170) finished second and third.

Louisville traveled to Centennial High School on Wednesday for the District C1-2 Meet. The Lions captured fourth place with a total of 168 points. Judges gave the Lions scores of 53, 57 and 58 and a ranking of 14.

David City Aquinas won the District C1-2 championship with a score of 179 points. Judges gave the school scores of 60, 60 and 59 for “Radium Girls.” Cross County (175 points) and Lincoln Lutheran (173) finished second and third.

Weeping Water traveled to Nebraska City Lourdes on Wednesday for the District C1-2 Meet. The Indians captured eighth place with a total of 152 points. Judges gave the school scores of 52, 50 and 50 and a ranking of 26.

Matt Cover, Riley Hohn, Noah Morlan and Jacob Cover earned Outstanding Acting Awards for Weeping Water at districts.

Elmwood-Murdock won the District C2-1 championship with a score of 172 points. Judges gave E-M scores of 59, 57 and 56 for “The Birch Moon.” Nebraska City Lourdes (167 points, ranking of 8) and Johnson-Brock (169 points, ranking of 10) finished second and third.

District B-1 Meet Results

Omaha Concordia 177, Lincoln Christian 171, Milford 70, Nebraska City 169, Auburn 164 (won tiebreaker), Conestoga 164, Syracuse 155, Falls City 151

District C1-2 Meet Results

David City Aquinas 179, Cross County 175, Lincoln Lutheran 173, Louisville 168 (won tiebreaker), Centennial 172, Bishop Neumann 165, Palmyra 163, Yutan 150

District C2-1 Meet Results

Elmwood-Murdock 172, Nebraska City Lourdes 167 (won tiebreaker), Johnson-Brock 169, East Butler 163, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 161, Omaha Christian Academy 160, Shelby-Rising City 158, Weeping Water 152