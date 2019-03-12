DAVID CITY – Five Conestoga and Louisville students emerged from a difficult district speech field with tickets to the state meet on Monday.
The two Cass County programs traveled to David City for the District C1-2 Meet. The Lions placed fifth in team standings with 92 points and Conestoga was sixth with 74 points. Omaha Brownell-Talbot won the title with 214 points.
CHS and LHS competed in a ten-school field that featured many of the top squads in Nebraska. David City and Omaha Brownell-Talbot were first and second in last year’s Class C-1 State Meet, and Bishop Neumann placed sixth in the Class C-1 state contest. Malcolm also had multiple returners from a team that placed 12th at state last year.
Three Louisville students captured state berths. Leandra Rodriguez and Peyton Banks earned a state ticket for a third-place finish in the Duet Acting category. Haleigh Diltz secured her state trip with a second-place medal in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category.
Rodriguez, Banks, Diltz, Julian Covington, McKenna Jones, Casey Mason, Drake Sayre, Maxton Yarnell, Meagan Hay, Michael Rupp, Sophie Habrock and Reiley Reed all earned district medals for the Lions.
Jacob Drake and Jessica Williams both earned state berths for Conestoga. Drake won the championship in the Entertainment Speaking category. Williams generated a state trip with a third-place finish in the Persuasive Speaking category.
Drake, Williams, Alex Lamoureux and Victoria O’Tool all earned district medals for Conestoga.
Rodriguez, Banks, Diltz, Drake and Williams will travel to Kearney for the Class C-1 State Meet on Thursday, March 21. Action will take place all day at University of Nebraska-Kearney campus locations. The Class C-1 awards ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Conestoga Results
Entertainment Speaking: Jacob Drake (1st, state qualifier)
Extemporaneous Speaking: Jacob Drake (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Alex Lamoureux (4th), Victoria O’Tool (5th)
Persuasive Speaking: Jessica Williams (3rd, state qualifier)
Louisville Results
Duet Acting: Leandra Rodriguez, Peyton Banks (3rd, state qualifiers)
Extemporaneous Speaking: Julian Covington (4th)
Informative Speaking: McKenna Jones (7th)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Casey Mason, Drake Sayre, Maxton Yarnell, Meagan Hay, Michael Rupp (6th)
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Sophie Habrock (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Haleigh Diltz (2nd, state qualifier), Peyton Banks (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Reiley Reed (6th)