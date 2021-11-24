Cougars, Lions win NCC play production awards

MANLEY – Conestoga and Louisville students created winning performances Monday during the conference play production contest.

The Cougars and Lions took part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at the Lofte Theatre. Students from league schools presented their one-act plays throughout the morning and afternoon. Conestoga performed “Ago” and Louisville presented “Dear Anne, From Nina” at the conference contest.

Louisville earned the conference championship. NCC judges gave the Lions the top overall score of the day. Students gathered on the Lofte stage after the awards ceremony to celebrate their first-place performance.

Lea Kalkowski, Eva Quam, Lucas Hrabik, Payten Petersen and Charlee Peacock captured Outstanding Actor Awards for Louisville at the meet. Conference officials honored the five Lions on stage at the awards ceremony.

Louisville also won the Best Technical Crew Award at the NCC contest. Students employed a variety of lighting, sound and multimedia effects during the production.

Conestoga finished third in overall standings. The Cougars and Ashland-Greenwood each posted identical scores with their productions, but AGHS received the runner-up plaque due to tiebreaker criteria.

Conestoga senior Lindee Watson earned the Nebraska Capitol Conference Overall Outstanding Actress Award. She portrays the leading role of Kera in Conestoga’s play.

Watson, Addi Andersen, Delaney Deterding, Dani Ahrens, Gage Totilas and Wyatt Renner secured Outstanding Actor Awards for Conestoga during the day. They received recognition on stage at the awards ceremony.

Conestoga will compete in the District B-1 Meet on Monday, Nov. 29, at Platteview High School. Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Concordia, Platteview, Syracuse and Wahoo will compete for the district title. The winner will advance to the Class B State Meet in Norfolk on Friday, Dec. 10.

Louisville will travel to Midland University for the District C1-1 Meet on Nov. 29. Archbishop Bergan, Bishop Neumann, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Palmyra and Yutan will battle for the district crown. The winner will advance to the Class C-1 State Meet in Norfolk on Thursday, Dec. 9.

