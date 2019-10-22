{{featured_button_text}}
Conestoga marching band photo

Conestoga marching band members, shown here performing at the school’s Homecoming football game in late September, took part in Saturday’s Oxbow Marching Band Invitational at Ashland. The Cougars posted the top score in Conestoga marching band history.

 Brent Hardin / The Journal

ASHLAND – Conestoga musicians made history on Saturday with their performance at a marching band competition.

The Cougars posted the top score in Conestoga marching band history at the Oxbow Marching Band Invitational. CHS students traveled to Ashland-Greenwood’s field for the competition. Bands from across Nebraska performed their fieldshows during the afternoon and evening.

Conestoga Music Instructor Cassi Vallis said she was pleased with the way the Cougars played. The band received an Excellent (Division II) rating and was only 2.4 points away from a Superior (Division I) ranking. The Cougars improved their score from last season by 20 points.

Vallis said Conestoga musicians collected the highest point total in school history. Band members received a trophy for their work at the festival.

The Oxbow Marching Band Invitational has drawn bands from across eastern Nebraska for many years. Saturday’s event featured numerous groups from Class B, C and D schools.

Conestoga students will play pep band music at Friday night’s varsity football game at Cougar Stadium. It will be the final outdoor event of the fall music season. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

