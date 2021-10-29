Cougars prepare for one-act play season

CONESTOGA – A tribe of healers will take center stage at Conestoga as part of the high school’s annual one-act play performance.

The Cougars will be showcasing their talents in the Mandy Conner play “Ago” this year. Members of the cast and stage crew will travel to several contests over the next two months. They will also host a dinner theater at Conestoga High School in early November.

Director Jessica Schlichtemeier said the Cougars are making progress learning their lines and fine-tuning their roles for the performance. She said audiences will enjoy watching the storyline develop as the play moves along.

“The play follows headstrong Keraguan as she is to be initiated into her tribe of healers,” Schlichtemeier said. “However, as the day of the ceremony approaches, Kera begins to question her place in the tribe and if she will turn out like her mother, who left the tribe when Kera was a young child.

“Striking out on a hero’s journey in search of answers, Kera is surprised to find the dark truth of her family – and what makes her different may be her strength.”

Seniors Lindee Watson and Addi Andersen and junior Delaney Deterding are filling three of the production’s leading roles. Watson is portraying Kera and Andersen is playing the character of Oumamarie, who is Kera’s grandmother. Deterding is portraying Bepa, who is Kera’s successful older sister in the tribe.

Senior Wyatt Renner plays the role of Ya, who is Kera’s love interest, and junior Gage Totilas is filling the part of Uzu, who is Bepa’s husband and the village shaman. Junior Ella Lewis portrays a crazy woman in the village named Ma’Duo, and senior Hannah Lewien, sophomore Dani Ahrens and freshman Averie Andersen are the tribe’s ancestors.

Senior Shelby Curlo is performing the role of the beast of burden in the play. Seniors Chloe Cavanzon, Abby Njus, Angelina Flores, Lachlyn Swim and Malin Westin, junior Makenzie Jones and sophomore Evelyn Murdoch are portraying other cast roles in the production.

Twelve Cougars are filling key roles with the stage crew. Seniors Bella Basino and Allison Lewien and juniors Jayden Speed and Karissa Nickels are leading the stage crew as upperclassmen. Sophomores John McConnell, Richard Colvert and Xavier Victor, freshman Ryleigh Hill and eighth-grade students Hannah Bogatz and Gail Hartig are also lending their talents with the group.

The annual dinner theater performance will take place in the CHS commons on Thursday, Nov. 11. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Admission will be $4 for students and $5 for adults who come for the play only, and $8 for audience members who purchase dinner theater tickets. No activity passes will be accepted as this is the drama department’s lone fund-raiser for the year.

The Cougars will kick off the performance season at the Schuyler One-Act Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 9. They will travel to the Lincoln High Festival on Saturday, Nov. 20, and will compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet on Monday, Nov. 22. The NCC event is scheduled to take place at the Lofte Theatre in Manley.

Conestoga will compete in the District B-1 Meet on Monday, Nov. 29, at Platteview High School. Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Concordia, Platteview, Syracuse and Wahoo will perform at the event. The district champion will advance to the Class B State Meet at Norfolk on Friday, Dec. 10.

