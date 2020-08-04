Council appoints Rathman interim public works director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Steve Rathman will be wearing two hats in serving the residents of Plattsmouth for the time being.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the appointment of the city’s police chief to also serve as interim public works director until a permanent director is found.

Rathman will take over following the resignation of Neil Frodermann, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Frodermann was selected as public works director in January 2019.

The search process for a new director hasn’t yet started, Lambert said.

Rathman, who attended the meeting, offered assurances to the city residents concerning police protection.

“I have a great staff,” he said. “They know what to do. The residents won’t see any difference in police service, none at all.”

If his police employees have any questions, they’ll be able to contact him quickly, Rathman said.

“I’ll go around as needed,” he said.

Lambert agreed, saying, “Police service will not change at all.”