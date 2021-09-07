Council approves budget with tax levy decrease

General fund expenses are projected to total $8,696,380.

Among the bigger expenses will be street needs with a projected spending amount of $2,355,750 with police expenses totaling $1,716,860, and administration costs totaling $1,342,330.

Beginning cash balance is projected to be $1,485,627 with an end of fiscal year cash balance of $1,345,597.

Among specific street expenses, $400,000 will be spent on the reconstruction of 10th Street from Main Street to Avenue C, $255,000 for various street patch and repairs, $50,000 for small street maintenance projects, including crack sealing, and $450,000 for repairs on 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue B.

Approximately $550,000 will be spent to construct a new riverfront park and RV park project, $20,000 for rebuilding the Memorial Park shelter, and $40,000 is budgeted for removing at least four dangerous and dilapidated structures.

Concerning needs in the volunteer fire department, $11,500 has been budgeted to replace several helmets and purchase gloves and hoods, $20,000 for pagers and $15,000 for hose replacements.

One new vehicle with in-car camera and radar unit for the police department is budgeted at $49,500.