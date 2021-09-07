Council approves budget with tax levy decrease

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Tuesday evening approved a city operating budget for next year that calls for a property tax levy decrease, despite plans for major projects and needed infrastructure work.
The levy for fiscal year 2021-22, beginning Oct. 1, is 0.449715, down from the current levy of 0.491348.
This means the owners of $100,000 homes will see a $41.63 reduction on their city taxes, while the owners of $200,000 homes will see an $83.26 drop.
This is just on the city portion of a resident’s tax bill that also includes Cass County and local school taxes.
The new valuation for the city is $342,494,764, compared to $313,474,421 last year.
The property tax request in the new budget totals $1,540,250, the same as this year’s budget.
The budget includes a 3 percent salary increase for full-time employees and an 8 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
General fund revenue is projected to be $8,556,350 with federal funds totaling $2,067,080 of that amount with another $1 million coming from property taxes.
An increase in state highway funding and SPFF (State Purchase of Federal Funds) funds will contribute $882,000 to the total amount.
General fund expenses are projected to total $8,696,380.
Among the bigger expenses will be street needs with a projected spending amount of $2,355,750 with police expenses totaling $1,716,860, and administration costs totaling $1,342,330.
Beginning cash balance is projected to be $1,485,627 with an end of fiscal year cash balance of $1,345,597.
Among specific street expenses, $400,000 will be spent on the reconstruction of 10th Street from Main Street to Avenue C, $255,000 for various street patch and repairs, $50,000 for small street maintenance projects, including crack sealing, and $450,000 for repairs on 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue B.
Approximately $550,000 will be spent to construct a new riverfront park and RV park project, $20,000 for rebuilding the Memorial Park shelter, and $40,000 is budgeted for removing at least four dangerous and dilapidated structures.
Concerning needs in the volunteer fire department, $11,500 has been budgeted to replace several helmets and purchase gloves and hoods, $20,000 for pagers and $15,000 for hose replacements.
One new vehicle with in-car camera and radar unit for the police department is budgeted at $49,500.
The budget also includes a 3 percent rate increase for both water and wastewater usage.
Water expenses include $2 million for engineering and initial construction of future drinking water infrastructure. Funds will come from Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars and SRF loan proceeds.
Another $250,000 will go toward the Oakmont Drive waterline replacement project and $500,000 for the citywide automated metering project.
The cost for a new program director for the Plattsmouth Community Center has been budgeted.
Mayor Paul Lambert praised the efforts of city employees for working as efficiently as they can for the taxpayers.
“They work hard to get the biggest bang for the buck,” he said.
On a related vote, the council authorized the Plattsmouth Airport Authority to budget $72,705.56 for the airport general fund and $35,700 for the airport bond fund with levies of .02193 and .011388 respectively.