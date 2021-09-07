Council approves commercial subdivision for trucking firm

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Tuesday evening gave the go-ahead for a commercial subdivision in the northern part of town.

The request for a zoning change and final plat approval came from Schmidt Transportation on property located south of East Bay Road and east of Webster Boulevard.

Roger Schmidt, owner of Schmidt Liquid Trucking, 108 E. Bay Road, plans to build a two-story building for needed office space and driver training.

“This will be for office space,” he told the council. “There will be no truck traffic through there.”

Construction on the start of the 15,000-square-foot building will start this fall and be completed in the spring.

In other action, the council approved a contract to an Omaha firm for tree and brush debris removal from a devastating wind storm in July.

The council awarded the $64,950 contract to Metro Landscape Materials and Recycling, Inc.

That firm will haul brush from the hard hit Oak Hill Cemetery to a pile already at the east end of Main Street and grind all materials at that location. The materials will then be hauled to the firm’s Omaha location. The firm estimates just three weeks to complete the project.

