Council approves contract for apartment project

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council, sitting as the Community Development Agency on Monday evening, approved a redevelopment contract for a new apartment complex east of U.S. Highway 75.

The contract was made with the redeveloper Highway 75 Living, a limited liability company.

At its last meeting, the council approved on a 7 to 1 vote the plans for the complex that would be built in three phases.

“This is the next step,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of the contract, which lays out the obligations between the city and the redevelopers.

Among the obligations is that the redeveloper intends to create a real property valuation of the project of not less than $20,100,000 established as of January 1, 2027.

The three-phased complex would eventually house 192 units at 2209 First Ave. It would be built east and south of a bank currently located at the corner of First Avenue and 23rd Street, just east of U.S. Highway 75.

The redeveloper will pay for the project through the use of tax increment financing or TIF.

“If TIF wasn’t available they wouldn’t do this,” Lambert said. “There’s no risk to the taxpayer.”

In the end when the property value skyrockets from that project, it will be good news for all taxing entities, he said.

“We need housing like that in town,” Lambert said.

The contract approved Monday evening came on a 7 to 1 vote with Jeannie Brookhauser, who voted against the plans at the last meeting, in opposition again.

