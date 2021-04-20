Council approves downtown farmers' market this summer

PLATTSMOUTH – Bring on the produce!
A farmers’ market, proposed for downtown Plattsmouth this year, was given the official go-ahead by the City Council on Monday evening.
The council unanimously approved a license and a management agreement between the city and the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association for use of the Fourth Street entertainment plaza for the market to be held on Friday evenings beginning June 4 through October 29.
The only exception would be two Fridays in September when other downtown events are planned.
The market would be held from 5 to 9 p.m. and will even feature live music, said event spokesperson Angela Mueller.
The music would be “folksy, hometown,” she said.
“We are fully booked through mid-July,” Mueller said about the music.
The association hopes that 30 or more vendors sign up for the market.
Though council members Morgan Muller and Jeanie Brookhouser raised concerns that this issue should have been brought forward sooner before plans were made, the council nevertheless gave its unanimous consent as long as the association meets the terms of the agreement.
This includes paying for a $5 million liability policy.
“We have to have that to protect the citizens of Plattsmouth,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.
This event could be good for the community, not just for local residents, but potential visitors, also, he added.
“It’s an opportunity for vendors and customers to come into town and maybe get a bite to eat and shop at some of the stores downtown,” Lambert said.
In other action, the council noted the major expansion project of Vireo Resources and approved a resolution renaming a road in the Four Mile Industrial Park, where the company is located, from Four Mile Road to Vireo Parkway.
“They are worthy of recognition,” City Administrator Erv Portis said of Vireo.
The council also accepted “with regret” the resignation of Jeff Kindig on the Plattsmouth Planning Commission. In his letter of resignation, Kindig said he is moving out of the city and will be unable to serve on the commission. Kindig has been commission chairman for the last five years.