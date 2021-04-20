Council approves downtown farmers' market this summer

“We have to have that to protect the citizens of Plattsmouth,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

This event could be good for the community, not just for local residents, but potential visitors, also, he added.

“It’s an opportunity for vendors and customers to come into town and maybe get a bite to eat and shop at some of the stores downtown,” Lambert said.

In other action, the council noted the major expansion project of Vireo Resources and approved a resolution renaming a road in the Four Mile Industrial Park, where the company is located, from Four Mile Road to Vireo Parkway.

“They are worthy of recognition,” City Administrator Erv Portis said of Vireo.

The council also accepted “with regret” the resignation of Jeff Kindig on the Plattsmouth Planning Commission. In his letter of resignation, Kindig said he is moving out of the city and will be unable to serve on the commission. Kindig has been commission chairman for the last five years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.