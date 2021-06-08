Council approves fireworks sales, discusses dock road

Jensen went on to say that talks between city representatives and club members following the 2019 flood ended with no solutions given or suggested by those representatives to the situation.

“The Plattsmouth Boat Club members are mainly local or have ties to this community,” Jensen said. “They buy items and pay sales tax locally and have for many years. We feel the city has a moral obligation not to land-lock the Plattsmouth Boat Club.”

Jensen’s speech was prior to the council going into executive session (closed to the public).

Mayor Paul Lambert said on Tuesday he is forming a committee, probably of three members. Club members at the meeting also agreed to form a committee to work on the issue.

“The city is willing to help alleviate the problem,” Lambert said.

He added that those FEMA and NEMA funds that Jensen referred to have not arrived, and it’s possible those funds will be used for a new RV park and riverfront park that could be enjoyed by the community.

“The council needs to weigh the best use of that money for the majority of the citizens,” Lambert said. “The council will have to do what is right for the majority, but if we find a solution for the boat club, we’ll work for it.”

He said the two committees could meet within a couple of weeks.

