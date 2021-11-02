Council approves grant for library needs

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening moved closer to permanently allowing utility-type vehicles and golf carts on city streets.

It approved the second of three readings of an ordinance that would allow for those vehicles on the streets unless the current or a future council would decide to end the ordinance.

The third reading is set for Nov. 15.

In other action, the council approved the city’s application for a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act for various needs for the Plattsmouth Public Library.

The grant amount would be $5,521 or possibly greater.

According to Plattsmouth Public Library Director Karen Mier, the library has several projects that could be purchased with that money, such as three monitors for public computers, a portable sound system for use during programs, easy-to-clean chairs that would replace a fabric couch for patron seating, and the digitization of the Plattsmouth Journal from 2009 to the present.

