PLATTSMOUTH – There will again be numerous places to purchase fireworks this year in Plattsmouth.
The City Council approved the sale of fireworks from the following businesses and their locations:
Bellino Fireworks, Inc., 16418 Westside Drive.
John Masters, 1318 S. 15th St.
Wild Willy’s Fireworks, LLC, 16320 Westside Drive.
Ka-Boomer’s Ent., Inc., 320 Fulton Ave.
All of these businesses will be allowed to sell fireworks starting at 12:01 a.m. on June 25 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
As always, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department urges residents to be careful around fireworks.
After they have been used, residents should put them on a pile and away from structures and combustible materials, said Fire Chief Mike Wilson.
They can be placed in a metal garbage can, but not with any trash and the lid should always be on, he added.
If fireworks don’t go off, don’t assume they are duds and immediately pick them up, Wilson said. Let them lie where they are for a time because their lighted wicks may work slower than others.
The fire department will no doubt be ready to answer the call for help this fireworks season, just like these past few months.
Lots of calls, actually.
His department has responded to 121 calls so far this year, Wilson told the City Council Monday evening.
“That’s 37 more calls than last year,” he said.
Flood-related calls have been a part of that increase, Wilson said, especially since his department has the county’s only water rescue response team for flood recovery efforts.
On a related matter, the council approved the appointment of Gary McKinney to the fire department.