Council approves locations to buy fireworks

PLATTSMOUTH – People wanting to shoot off Fourth of July fireworks this year will be able to purchase them at five locations around town.

The City Council on Monday evening approved five applications for fireworks licenses, all of which can start selling on June 25. The businesses must adhere to current stipulations set by Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts concerning COVID-19, the council mandated.

The license holders and their locations where fireworks can be purchased are:

*John Masters (Outlet Fireworks), 1318 S. 15th St.

*Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C., 2405 Oak Hill Drive

*Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C., 16320 Westside Drive

*Ka-Boomer’s Ent., Inc., 211 S. 23rd St. (former Shopko store)

*Bellino Fireworks, Inc., 16418 Westside Drive

The businesses can sell fireworks beginning at 12:01 a.m. on June 25 and cease selling at 11:59 p.m. on July 4.