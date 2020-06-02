Council approves locations to buy fireworks

PLATTSMOUTH – People wanting to shoot off Fourth of July fireworks this year will be able to purchase them at five locations around town.
The City Council on Monday evening approved five applications for fireworks licenses, all of which can start selling on June 25. The businesses must adhere to current stipulations set by Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts concerning COVID-19, the council mandated.
The license holders and their locations where fireworks can be purchased are:
*John Masters (Outlet Fireworks), 1318 S. 15th St.
*Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C., 2405 Oak Hill Drive
*Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C., 16320 Westside Drive
*Ka-Boomer’s Ent., Inc., 211 S. 23rd St. (former Shopko store)
*Bellino Fireworks, Inc., 16418 Westside Drive
The businesses can sell fireworks beginning at 12:01 a.m. on June 25 and cease selling at 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
In other business, the council approved the third payment in the continuing repair work at the city’s wastewater treatment plant by Building Crafts, Inc. This particular payment, $158,106, involved on-going demolition, removals, site work, lighting, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.
New equipment and materials have been procured and deliveries have been scheduled.
This latest work represents the completion of 36 percent of the firm’s contract, according to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
“We are still on track for September completion,” Perry told the council.
The council also approved the recommended appointments of Lacie Kennedy and Lacie Welstead to the Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services Department.
