PLATTSMOUTH – As Plattsmouth city officials go through the process of seeking federal financial reimbursement for flood-damaged repairs, money is needed now to pay for those repairs.
The City Council on Monday evening approved a loan agreement between the city and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).
That agency would provide two loans totaling $6.1 million if needed to the city for repair funds to fix the city’s wastewater treatment plant and the water treatment plant.
“This is our cash flow,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “That should cover repairs of the two plants from the effects of the flood. It’s something to get us by until we get money from FEMA.”
What pleased city officials is that there will be 0 percent interest and no administrative costs on these loans.
“I’ve never seen loan terms of that nature,” City Administrator Erv Portis told the council.
“No interest, no fees, that’s hard to beat,” Lambert added.
The city will now have the money to pay contractors for their work, Lambert said.
These expense reports and other paperwork will then be sent to FEMA for reimbursement back to the city, which then will pay off the NDEE loans, he said.
“It’s about relationship building and working together,” Lambert said of this agreement.
This loan agreement was approved after the council gave the go-ahead on certain repairs to the water treatment plant, albeit at a higher-than-expected cost.
The council approved a bid of roughly $137,000 by Judds Brothers Construction, Co. of Lincoln for a cleaning project at that plant.
The estimate by the city’s engineering consultant was $25,000.
The city’s need for an immediate start on that work was a factor among several for that company’s high bid, according to Lambert.
Of five companies contacted, that Lincoln firm was the only one that submitted a bid as the others had projects of their own to do, the council was told.
“Time is of the essence in getting that plant to run again,” Lambert said. “It could be months before anyone else could do it.”
The work would involve cleaning clear wells, which are large tanks that hold treated water, the finished product of that plant, Lambert said.
“It will be a major project,” he said.