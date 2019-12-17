PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening said good-bye to one member and promoted another to its top position.
It also approved, among other issues, the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatus for the volunteer fire department.
“Our current ones are getting out of date and it is time to replace them,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of that equipment.
The council approved the purchase of 41 of these breathing units from Sandry Fire Supply of DeWitt, Iowa, that provided a bid of $299,343, the lowest of three submitted.
The majority of that money came in a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security totaling $244,469.
“It’s been a cooperative effort between City Hall and the fire department to get that grant, which made this possible,” Lambert said.
The Jack Lewis Foundation provided a grant of $42,650 to help with the purchase, along with $12,223 from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association equipment account.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s been a work in progress over the last five years,” said Fire Chief Mike Wilson.
At the end of the meeting, Jeanie Brookhouser nominated Wanda Wiemer to succeed her as council president for the upcoming year. The council approved the nomination unanimously.
That was followed by the resignation announcement of Cheryl Grimshaw, who is moving with her family into a new home outside the city limits.
“I have enjoyed my time here and it’s been an honor to serve you all,” Grimshaw said.
Grimshaw will be sorely missed, Lambert said.
“She did an excellent job on the council,” he said.
Those interested in serving out the remainder of her term, which is up for re-election next fall, should mail a resume of their background to City Hall to his attention, Lambert said. He would like all resumes in by Jan. 15 for time to set up interviews. Lambert would like to have his selection ready for a council vote in early February, he said.