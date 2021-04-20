Council approves new paramedic/EMT trainer

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved the creation of a fulltime position that will provide in-house training and continual education for paramedics, EMTs and even the general public.

This individual, called a training and education coordinator, will work under the supervision of the city’s EMS director.

Among the duties will be to develop, coordinate and present skills training, onboarding sessions and professional/leadership programs for paramedics and EMTs.

The individual will also work with the EMT director to develop a public outreach program, such as community CPR/First Aid and general risk prevention training.

According to Mayor Paul Lambert, this position will eliminate the need for many to travel elsewhere at their own expense, sometimes as much as $600, for yearly classes and the license updates.

“It’s a great recruitment tool,” he said.

The position is expected to be filled by a current employee in that department.

The council approved an hourly wage for that position ranging from $20 to $25.

