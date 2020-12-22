 Skip to main content
Council approves new police radios
Council approves new police radios

PLATTSMOUTH – As part of the equipment needed to serve the public, the Plattsmouth Police Department has long used both portable and in-car radios.

But, the models in service now are getting old, according to Chief Steve Rathman. In fact, they probably go back to the Homeland Security radio grants available post 9/11 in 2001, he said.

What’s worse, the department can no longer get parts to fix the portable radios should they break down.

“If one goes down, I can’t get it fixed anymore,” Rathman told the City Council on Monday evening.

Since the in-car radios were purchased at about the same time, the ability to repair and service those models also come into question, he added.

During research on replacements, Capt. Ryan Crick was able to find updated versions of the radios currently being used.

Upon Rathman’s request, the council unanimously agreed to purchase 17 Motorola portable radios and six in-car radios at a price tag of $101,936 with the money coming from the COVID Cares Act funds awarded to the city.

“These are quality radios and meet the needs of the department,” Rathman said.

