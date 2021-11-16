Council approves new public works director

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth has a new public works director.

He’s Nate Taylor, whose recommendation by Mayor Paul Lambert was unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday evening.

“I’m really excited for him to come aboard,” City Administrator Emily Bausch told the council.

Numerous people were interviewed for the position, Lambert said, but Taylor was “head and shoulders” above the rest.

According to his resume provided to the council, Taylor has been lead operator II for PeopleServiceInc., an Omaha firm providing water and wastewater treatment, management, operations and maintenance to cities and communities across the Midwest.

In his position there, Taylor supervised 12 other operators and more than 45 water or wastewater contracts.

He holds certifications as a grade II water operator and a grade II wastewater operator.

Taylor, from Elkhorn, attended the meeting with his wife, Carey, and their son, Reese.

“I’m very, very excited to come down here,” he said.

Taylor will start his new position on Dec. 1.

On another matter involving personnel, the council approved Todd Meadows as the newest probationary member of the city’s volunteer fire department.

It also approved the reappointment of Deborah Knopik to the fire department’s position of administration logistics and support. She served as the department’s head of logistics from November 2014 to December 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.