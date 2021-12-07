Council approves new recycling agreement

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a three-year agreement with Papillion Sanitation for continued recycling services.

Cass County once shared with Plattsmouth the financial costs for this service, but no longer, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

That means the entire cost will be on city taxpayers, he said.

“The council decided it was worth it to have it,” Lambert said.

Under this new agreement, the city will pay Papillion Sanitation a bi-weekly rate of $185, which will come out of the city’s general fund.

The recycling site is located on city-owned property on East Main Street.

“It does serve a purpose,” Lambert said of this service.

In other action, the council denied recommending to state officials a Class 1 liquor license that was requested by Chyna Entertainment L.L.C. for a business to be known as Hatchett Jaxx at 16304 Westside Drive.

The council’s decision, which came on a 7 to 1 vote with Sean Minahan in the minority, was influenced by Police Chief Steve Rathman, who recommended denial after he found some background information on one of the business partners wasn’t included on the application.

The recommended denial of the requested liquor license will now go to the Nebraska Liquor Commission, which will make the final decision.

