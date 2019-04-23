PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved $605,000 for “emergency scope of work” in assessing the needs for getting the city’s wastewater treatment plant back in operation.
The vote at the special meeting was 6 to 0 with Steve Riese absent and Terry Kerns abstaining because of a possible conflict of interest.
This year’s flood knocked out power to that plant, forcing the city to dump untreated sewage into the Missouri River.
The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, however, wants the plant up and running so as to eliminate this “bypassing,” as City Administrator Erv Portis described it.
A specific deadline to get the plant back up has not been set, but the city needs to be working towards that goal, Portis told the council.
There appears to be no shortage of assessment work.
“We’re developing a list of major items that need to be addressed,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
The digester building at the plant still has water coming in, Perry said.
“We haven’t been able to get into the basement,” he said.
Assessment work has already started with his staff and that from Iowa-based Building Crafts, Inc., Perry said. This includes debris removal, cleaning and protective measures for the plant.
The $605,000 amount is based on what has been found and what may lie ahead in assessing the recovery work, he said.
The council approved that amount be “capped,” and it may actually end up lower.
“We’re hoping it will be lower,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “It’s another step in getting the plant operational.”