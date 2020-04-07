Council approves plant repair bill, new ambulance, PT police officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Work continues on repairing Plattsmouth’s wastewater treatment plant damaged from last year’s flooding.

The City Council on Monday evening approved a payment to the firm of Building Crafts on work that represents 18 percent completion of its contract for repairs.

The council approved a payment of $393,490 on work in which the majority involved the removal of sludge from digesters.

“Things are still moving forward,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for some of the city’s ambulances, which have seen down time and expensive maintenance bills.

Last weekend, in fact, only one ambulance was in service without the need for repairs, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.

“This is not the time to be short of ambulances,” Portis told the council that approved an emergency lease purchase of a new ambulance.

Shane Lohmeier, EMS director, told the council he knows of three manufacturers that offer high quality vehicles and will pursue in finding the best vehicle at the best cost.