Council approves plant repair bill, new ambulance, PT police officers

PLATTSMOUTH – Work continues on repairing Plattsmouth’s wastewater treatment plant damaged from last year’s flooding.
The City Council on Monday evening approved a payment to the firm of Building Crafts on work that represents 18 percent completion of its contract for repairs.
The council approved a payment of $393,490 on work in which the majority involved the removal of sludge from digesters.
“Things are still moving forward,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for some of the city’s ambulances, which have seen down time and expensive maintenance bills.
Last weekend, in fact, only one ambulance was in service without the need for repairs, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
“This is not the time to be short of ambulances,” Portis told the council that approved an emergency lease purchase of a new ambulance.
Shane Lohmeier, EMS director, told the council he knows of three manufacturers that offer high quality vehicles and will pursue in finding the best vehicle at the best cost.
A price tag was not given, but Lohmeier said a new one could arrive in a week to 10 days.
“We have some funds available,” Portis said. “We have to solve it now.”
The council also gave the go-ahead for the police department to create a part-time officer position to help staff special events.
According to Chief Steve Rathman, the need for more staff has materialized in downtown entertainment events, large gatherings in city parks, and grant enforcement to name a few.
This increase has created a demand to currently call in officers at a premium overtime rate, Rathman said.
These part-time officers, would be certified as officers, and would be paid an hourly rate saving money for the city, he said.
It was also mentioned that the city’s annual spring clean-up, set for the first weekend in May, has been canceled because of concern of exposure to city employees at the site.
Several of the council members participated online from their homes with those attending in person situated at least six feet from each other.
