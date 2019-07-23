PLATTSMOUTH – In a special meeting Monday evening, the Plattsmouth City Council approved the purchase of more than 4,000 of what are called nozzle strainers to continue repair work at the city’s water treatment plant.
“It’s an important part of the filtration process,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.
The special meeting was called because he didn’t want to wait until the next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 5 to deal with this issue, Lambert said.
“It might have slowed some of the repair work and I don’t want that to happen,” he said. “We want to keep going as rapidly as we can.”
City Administrator Erv Portis agreed in a memorandum to the mayor and the City Council.
“The city has an urgent need to restore operations at the water treatment plant, and the immediate ordering of these nozzles is necessary to minimize the delay in restoring such operations,” he said.
These nozzles help clean the filter media and it was determined that replacing the current nozzles was less expensive than repairing them, the council was told.
The council approved the purchase of 4,208 of these nozzle strainers for $50,496, or $12 per strainer.
Actually, these strainers were set to be replaced at the plant prior to the flood, so the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not pay for them, Lambert said.
About half of them are expected to arrive in a week or so with the others two or three weeks later, Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, said.
“At this juncture, we need to get our hands on at least half of them,” he said. “This will get us moving along.”
Lambert added, “This is something we needed to go and get a handle on. We didn’t want to waste any time.”