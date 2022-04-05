Council approves road to new plant

PLATTSMOUTH – The process of building a new wastewater treatment plant on the western edge of Plattsmouth is getting smoother.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the advertisement for bids to construct a paved road leading to the planned facility.

According to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, this paving project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the new access to the wastewater treatment plant project located on the south side of the Fourmile Industrial Park.

The project would consist of grading the road right of way and constructing 1,400 feet of nine-inch concrete paving to be 28 feet wide with integral curbs, curb inlets and storm sewer culverts.

Because of the urgency, Perry said that bid proposals would need to be returned by late this month.

“The pavement would need to be complete before construction (on the plant). It’s the only access to the plant,” Perry told the council. “We would like to have three bids, two likely.”

In other action, the council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that would increase the hourly salary of seasonal lifeguards to $12.50.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.