Council approves road work, bond refinancing
PLATTSMOUTH – Improvements to numerous streets around Plattsmouth will soon be coming down the road.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the latest one-year road construction plan, plus the longer-range six-year plan.

The one-year plan for 2022 includes construction work on Avenue C from Seventh to Eighth streets, First Avenue from 15th to 16th streets, the 15th Street intersection at Avenue F, 23rd Avenue from First Avenue to Avenue B, Lincoln Avenue from Second Avenue to 12th Avenue, and the Fourmile Road/Vireo Parkway to Wiles Road South.

Also included will be widening work on U.S. Highway 75 within the city limits.

“The six-year projects remain unchanged from last year,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

Those include overlay projects on North Fifth Street from Avenue A to Avenue D, Oakmont Drive from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue, and reconstruction work on Avenue A from Sixth to Seventh streets.

In other action, the council approved refinancing of a bond to build the Plattsmouth Community Center back in 2006.

Originally the building was bonded with a rate greater than 4 percent interest. It was refinanced with lower rates in 2011 and 2016. That 2016 rate was at 2.505 percent.

The council approved a new rate of 1.149 percent. That could save the city nearly $217,000 on its bond for the center.

“That’s a significant amount of money,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

The city has 10 years remaining to pay off the building’s debt.

