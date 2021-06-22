Council approves street work for this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Improvements are coming down the road for various streets around Plattsmouth.

The City Council on Monday evening gave the green light to seek bids to be opened on July 15.

The city’s total estimate is $298,000.

The proposed street repair areas are: Avenue B from 15th to 23th streets, Avenue C from Seventh to Ninth streets, First Avenue from 15th to 16th streets, Fifth Street from Avenue A to Avenue B, and 15th Street north of Avenue E.

The 15th Street portion will be a 50-percent cost share with the adjacent Masonic Home, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

Most of these streets will involve the removal and replacement of old concrete pavement/curbing, with the work on Avenue B involving milling and an asphalt overlay.

“We will pave 15th Street north of the Masonic Home, which is now gravel, for a short distance,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Work should start in mid-August and is expected to be completed by the end of September, Perry said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.