Council approves water main project at new plant

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening gave the go-ahead for seeking bids for the Fourmile Industrial Park water main extension project as part of the planned relocated wastewater treatment plant.

This project consists of 1,120 lineal feet of 12-inch and 400 lineal feet of eight-inch diameter water mains, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

These mains will provide water service and fire flows to the new plant to be located on the south side of the Fourmile Industrial Park.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, will fund the water main project as part of the plant’s relocation.

“The estimated cost is $265,000,” Perry told the council.

A bid selection date is set for Nov. 17 with construction slated for next spring, he said.

The local firm of Kerns Excavating Co. was awarded a contract for hauling snow for the Public Works Department in the city starting Nov. 1 through May 1, 2023.

According to the contract, the firm will be paid $100 per hour for truck and driver. The firm has four trucks.

There will be added costs for additional equipment if needed in emergencies.

The firm’s bid was the only one submitted.