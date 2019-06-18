PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening hired a Lincoln company for some repair work in the city’s water treatment plant, and at a lower cost than originally estimated.
Judds Brothers Construction was awarded the contract by being the lowest of three bidders. The company offered a bid of $129,500. At the time of the bidding, it was estimated the cost would be $195,000, according to the council information.
The project consists of the removal and replacement of sand and anthracite “filter media,” referring to anything placed in a filter that changes the quality of water flowing through it.
Besides being the lowest bidder, the Lincoln firm has successfully performed work for the city on previous infrastructure projects, the city’s engineering consultant Steve Perry said.
Since this work was projected prior to this spring’s historic flooding that caused that plant to shut down, financial assistance will not be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Erv Portis, city administrator.
The project is being funded by the city’s loan agreement with the state’s clean water fund.
The anticipated start date isn’t yet known due to access issues to the plant. The contract does have a completion date of Aug. 30.
“We think it’s still doable,” Perry told the council.
In other action, the council approved the solicitation of bids for the Ninth Avenue Asphalt Overlay project.
The project would involve the milling and a 2-inch asphalt overlay on two segments of that road. The first segment would be from Lincoln Avenue to Ninth Street and the second from Clinton Street to just west of Scott Street.
There would also be some minor replacement of curb and gutter, and some intersection paving repair.
Completion date has been set for Sept. 30, Perry said.
“This is an important project,” Portis said. “That road (Ninth Avenue) is in rough shape.”