Council buys a bargain that "fell in our lap"

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s sewer department owns and operates a trailer-style jet flusher for emergency sewer back-up service calls.

It’s critical to the city’s service program and is used frequently, according to Nate Taylor, director of public works.

However, this piece of equipment has had several breakdowns and was out of service for several weeks last year for repairs, according to Taylor.

During that time, the city had to hire an outside contractor for that work.

Now, more repairs are needed and the cost for a new one is around $250,000, according to Taylor.

However, the vendor that priced a new truck recently brought a trade-in truck over for a demonstration.

It was a used 1996 Camel sewer jet/vac truck at a cost of slightly more than $36,000.

“This fell in our lap,” Taylor told the City Council on Monday evening.

Though it’s 25 years old, this truck has only 13,406 miles and just 979 hours in use, the council was told.

Upon hearing of the features this truck would offer in emergency situations, the council agreed to purchase the truck from MacQueen Equipment of Lincoln for $36,226.83.

“We needed one of these for a long time,” said Councilman Terry Kerns.

