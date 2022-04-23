Council hears positive report from Plattsmouth EMS

PLATTSMOUTH – Improved response times to emergencies and improved quality of care.

That’s the latest update from Plattsmouth’s Emergency Medical Services Department.

Shane Lohmeier, the department’s director, came before the City Council Monday evening with his annual report.

And, the numbers were encouraging.

In 2021-22, the average response time by his crew to medical emergencies was two minutes and 31 seconds, an improvement of about a minute-and-a-half from 2019-20.

This improved time is very timely, according to Lohmeier, as his department saw increased calls during the latest period.

“We had 1,144 calls in 2021 and in 2020 we had 1,073,” he told the council.

A big reason for the improved response time is a change in the department’s staffing policy, according to Lohmeier.

For about two years now, his department has had three salaried employees at the Plattsmouth Fire Station at all times, Lohmeier said.

Before then, there were two employees during the day and one overnight.

This way, more manpower is out the door immediately as volunteers are radioed to come and help out, according to Lohmeier. Plus, it offers these three staff members a chance to continually train together while waiting for calls to provide quality care when working as a team, he said.

Health care for those in need is also being improved through a new in-house comprehensive training program that began the first of this year, he said. A primary objective is to provide monthly skills/education topics to all staff members, Lohmeier told the council.

“The training program is a good idea,” said Councilman Jim Forrest.

EMS staffers have participated at area COVID-19 vaccination clinics and the department will sponsor a blood drive in June, Lohmeier said.

“It’s a way to better serve the community and not just on their worst days,” he said.

On a related topic, a state inspection at the site last November brought high marks, according to Lohmeier.

“This was our first inspection since 2009-2010 and the Plattsmouth EMS met and exceeded all inspection criteria,” he said.

The department currently has about 45 salaried and volunteer staff members, Lohmeier said.

