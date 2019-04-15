PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday night faced a rare standing-room-only crowd, most of whom were not happy with recent removals of gravesite decorations at Oak Hill Cemetery by city workers.
During the meeting’s citizen comment portion, numerous residents, who have loved ones buried there, let their personal feelings known in no uncertain terms.
“My whole family is devastated on what happened,” said Karen Johnson.
Bob Cook added, “I’ve never seen anything as despicable as this.”
Linda Worlein described the removal of the decorations as “not acceptable.”
“People will not forget this,” she said.
Another resident said the city action “puts a black eye in the community.”
Some complained on the lack of communication prior to the removals.
“It was the way it went down, it wasn’t publicized,” said Greg Hughes prior to the meeting.
“I don’t think it was handled correctly,” said Shauna Morehead, adding that several items on her son’s gravestone were removed.
“I think that should be left alone,” she said.
One resident, Jamie Kinkaid, however, felt there’s a better way to solve this issue than anger.
“This isn’t the way to fix it,” Kinkaid said. “Stop being angry and work together.”
In response, City Administrator Erv Portis said, “I should have done a better job. I have no desire or intent to cause anyone any grief.”
Mayor Paul Lambert said he was sorry for the pain suffered by residents and that the city’s action was not communicated well.
Nevertheless, he added that maintenance of the cemetery is “always a challenge” and that rules concerning decorations at gravesites need to be better enforced.
He then announced the creation of a three-member board from the city council to review the rules and other related issues.
“It is time to learn and move forward,” Lambert said.