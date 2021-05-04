Council hires firm for sewer cleaning, ends agreement for river project

PLATTSMOUTH – The Iowa firm of Utilities Service Group was awarded a contract by the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening for performing a major sewer cleanup and inspection project during the next five years.

“We’ve used them before and they did an excellent job for us,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Proposals were received by five contractors and were evaluated on cost, schedule, qualifications, experience and references.

USG listed its estimated cost for cleaning and inspection services in the first year at between $16,500 and $24,000, based on a minimum of 10,000 linear feet and a maximum of 15,000 linear feet.

The cost for doing more heavy-duty services would be determined at the time those services are performed.

“It was the best bid and they have the type of equipment we need, large equipment that can cut the time to do the work,” Lambert said. “It will save the taxpayers the most money.”

The council approved the USG proposal on a 7-0 vote with Steve Riese absent.

The project is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 of this year.