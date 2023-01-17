Council keeps solar project moving

PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed solar facility for Plattsmouth continues to move forward.

And, at a possible new site.

The City Council on Monday night heard from a Nebraska Public Power District official that the site on East Main Street near the old wastewater treatment plant along the Missouri River is now the preferred location.

“It’s very attractive (for a facility), very flat with not many trees,” said NPPD official Craig Vincent. “And, it would provide a repurposing of that site.”

City officials, along with NPPD, have been discussing such a project for several months now and originally felt the preferred location might be in the Fourmile Industrial Park before a city-wide search continued.

Solar panels would be installed on seven acres at that preferred location should the council officially approve the project, according to Lambert.

The panels would be five or six feet off the ground and not prone to flooding, Vincent said.

Such a facility could become an important part of the city’s marketing program, he added.

Lambert said if the city government would buy “shares” into this project, it would provide a cleaner, less expensive power source that would save taxpayer dollars.

“It sounds favorable to me,” he said.

The council approved the proposed project to move forward. The vote was 7 to 1 with Bryan Clark in opposition.

The next step, according to Lambert, is more design work and possible contracts with an interested developer. The contract would most likely be for 30 years.

In other business at the meeting, Lambert proclaimed this month as National Mentoring Month in the city.

Lambert has himself been a mentor for a number of years and was flanked by other mentors during the proclamation ceremony.

The mentors in Plattsmouth are part of the TeamMates mentoring program in which adults, who are high school graduates and age 18 or over, are matched with an elementary or high school student for frequent visits.

These visits can be as simple as having the adults sit and listen to whatever the student, or mentee, wants to discuss, or perhaps play a game of chess or basketball or board games.

Perhaps most importantly, it gives the students the feeling that an adult truly cares about their daily lives, besides their parents.

More mentors are needed, Lambert said.

“We’ve got 70 mentors, but we could use 30 more,” he said.