Council members receive updates on several issues

During the discussion period, words of concerns arose on the impact of COVID-19 for the next city operational budget.

Funds that the city relies on for filling much of its budget might be less this year because of reduction of public spending related to the virus. Such funds include keno operations and sales taxes from businesses.

“Some are suffering significantly,” Portis said.

Memberships to the Plattsmouth Community Center have been suspended for the time being, which should cause a reduction in those fees, according to Portis.

Preparations for the upcoming fiscal budget begin next month and a clearer picture on reduced revenues will be more in focus at that time, he said.

“I predict we’ll see some revision to our budget this year,” he told the council. “This will hit our reserves hard.”

Lambert added, “We need to hold the line.”

One of the city’s three ambulances is apparently in critical condition as it needs a brand new engine that may cost around $18,000, it was noted at the meeting. Lambert said he was planning to talk with one of the two firms that could provide the engine to seek a better price.