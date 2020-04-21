Council members receive updates on several issues

PLATTSMOUTH – Repair work continues to be completed at the Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant, damaged from last year’s flooding.
And, a new economic development project might be in the works for the western part of town.
Those were two issues that brought action by the City Council on Monday evening.
The council unanimously approved a $114,750 payment to the firm of West-E-Con. Inc. for restoring secondary electrical service to the plant. The plant, down since last year’s historic flood began in March, could be fully back in service by the end of September, said City Administrator Erv Portis.
The city’s water treatment plant, now repaired after its flood damages, is doing just fine, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“We are producing the water we need to produce,” he told the council.
Following that vote, the council also unanimously approved a $30,000 purchase price for slightly more than four acres of land on an industrial site on Wiles Road, west of U.S. Highway 75. The land is owned by Schott Properties, L.L.C., owned by Gary Schott of Bellevue.
Lambert declined to offer details on any possible development project, other than saying, “It’s a good opportunity for us.”
During the discussion period, words of concerns arose on the impact of COVID-19 for the next city operational budget.
Funds that the city relies on for filling much of its budget might be less this year because of reduction of public spending related to the virus. Such funds include keno operations and sales taxes from businesses.
“Some are suffering significantly,” Portis said.
Memberships to the Plattsmouth Community Center have been suspended for the time being, which should cause a reduction in those fees, according to Portis.
Preparations for the upcoming fiscal budget begin next month and a clearer picture on reduced revenues will be more in focus at that time, he said.
“I predict we’ll see some revision to our budget this year,” he told the council. “This will hit our reserves hard.”
Lambert added, “We need to hold the line.”
One of the city’s three ambulances is apparently in critical condition as it needs a brand new engine that may cost around $18,000, it was noted at the meeting. Lambert said he was planning to talk with one of the two firms that could provide the engine to seek a better price.
On of the other two ambulances is running, but apparently not at 100 percent.
“It’s better than having no backup, but not much,” Lambert said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!