Council moves forward on wastewater plant, new apartments

PLATTSMOUTH – An important project at Plattsmouth’s new wastewater treatment plant won’t cost as much as originally planned.

The City Council unanimously approved a bid by a Hamburg, Iowa, firm that came in more than $550,000 lower than the original estimate of $1.4 million.

“They are in a position to get started right away,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, prior to the council vote.

He was referring to Hendrickson Transportation L.L.C., which provided a bid of $849,587, the lowest of three bids. The other two came in at more than $1.1 million.

“Bids are all over the board,” Perry told the council.

The project awarded to the firm will consist of earthwork excavation and filling, placing surcharge, storm sewer piping and temporary seeding with erosion and sediment control measures.

The project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the new wastewater treatment plant on the south side of the Fourmile Industrial Park.

“Our review and evaluation of the experience of Hendrickson Transportation L.L.C. indicate they are capable of completing the work required,” Perry said in the information given to the council.

In other business, the council took action to continue plans for a large apartment complex east of U.S. Highway 75.

City officials recently received a request from the developer of the proposed Ridgeview Apartments at the intersection of Hwy. 75 and First Avenue to release or amend the city’s easement over the developer’s parcel.

According to information provided to the council, this easement was granted to the city in 1957 and allows it to impound and store water on what is now the developer’s parcel in connection with the city’s flood-control reservoir east of the parcel.

However, the developer advised the city that its lender would not provide financing for the project unless the easement was amended to clarify that the city’s right to impound and store water would impact the developer’s proposed improvements.

An amendment that was presented to the council from City Attorney Stephen Preston would remove the area of the apartment complex and other improvements from the city’s easement subject to the condition that such improvements are developed to a minimum elevation which exceeds 1,085 feet.

The council was told that the developer and its lender have approved the amended easement.

The council unanimously approved the amendment.

“This is critical to the development,” said Emily Bausch, city administrator.

Ridgeview Apartments is a three-phased complex that would eventually house 192 units at 2209 First Ave. It would be built east and south of a bank currently located at the corner of First Avenue and 23rd Street, just east of U.S. Highway 75.