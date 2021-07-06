Council OKs water main project on Oakmont Drive

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Tuesday evening gave the go-ahead to solicit bids for a water improvement project on Oakmont Drive.

“This area has experienced numerous water main breaks over the past few years,” according to the information provided to the council.

The council’s unanimous vote was contingent on available money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The project will involve the replacement of a small diameter water main with a much bigger one from Fourth Avenue to Chicago Avenue.

It was identified earlier by the city officials and FEMA as one of three alternative projects related to the city boat ramp and Dock Road flood recovery work.

“This was identified several years ago,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, about the need for the main replacement.

Besides that replacement, three new fire hydrants will be installed for better firefighting resources, he said.

Perry estimated the cost at $250,000 and believes money will be there from FEMA, which would pay the majority of the cost.

The projected start date is early September with work completed by the end of October, he said.