Council praises Derby for his long service

PLATTSMOUTH – Thank you, Doug.

That was the message of appreciation by Plattsmouth city officials, current and former, to Doug Derby, Sr., for his many years of service as a city councilman.

Derby represented Ward 3 for 24 years. In the November general election, he lost re-election for another four-year term to political newcomer Stockton Graham.

Derby’s last meeting was Monday evening.

Former City Administrator Erv Portis, now serving in the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, came back to offer his praise to Derby.

“Thank you! You’ve accomplished a lot.”

Mayor Paul Lambert issued a proclamation honoring Derby for his public service and dedication for studying issues important to the community.

“Thank you for all you’ve done for us,” the mayor said.

Derby said he enjoyed being a council member all these many years.

Graham said he was surprised by his victory considering Derby’s long years of service.

“I knocked on a lot of doors,” he said of his campaign.

Graham was sworn in on Monday for his four-year term, along with three incumbent council members, all of whom ran unopposed in the election.

They were Sean Minahan (Ward 1), Jeanie Brookhouser (Ward 2) and Morgan Muller (Ward 4).

Lambert, who ran unopposed in the mayoral race, was sworn in as well.

Councilman Bryan Clark, who represents Ward 2, was elected council president for the upcoming year.

“It’s an honor. Thank you,” he told the other members.

Concerning regular business, the council approved a progress payment of $365,237 for street pavement work to the new wastewater treatment plant in the Fourmile Industrial Park.

The payment reflected completed work, such as culvert installations, roadway earthwork, street paving and storm sewer construction. About 80 percent of that particular project is completed, the council was told.

The council also agreed to purchase a used 2019 Chevy 2500HD work truck from Henry-Hobscheidt Motors of Plattsmouth to replace an old truck in the Public Works Department.

The cost is $28,883.