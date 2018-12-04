PLATTSMOUTH – Bye, Bye, Blackie.
With the exception of four years, John “Blackie” Porter has been a fixture on the Plattsmouth City Council since 1980.
On Monday evening, he sat at his Ward 4 council seat for the last time and the moment was not forgotten by his fellow council members and city officials.
The other members approved a resolution thanking Porter for his public service totaling 34 years.
Mayor R. Paul Lambert said he tried to count the number of council meetings Porter attended over those years, then added with a smile, “I can’t count that high.”
The highlight came when Lambert gave Porter a glass-encased key representing the “Key to the City.”
“Thank you on behalf of all the citizens of Plattsmouth,” Lambert said to Porter.
Porter was first elected to the council in 1980 and served through 1994. He was elected again in 1998 and was re-elected to serve four consecutive terms. He chose not to run this year.
Some unfinished business was taken care of at Porter’s last meeting. After adjournment, a meeting with new business was held with newly-elected Morgan Muller sitting in the Ward 4 seat.
During the meeting, Fire Chief Mike Wilson provided an update on his department’s call volume. In November, his department handled 18 calls, 13 within the city limits and five outside the city, but within its jurisdiction.
Since the first of the year, his department has handled 207 calls, Wilson said.
No doubt more will come before the year ends.
“This is getting to be a busy time of the year,” Wilson told the council.
His department has seen an increase of structural fires, most by accidental means, he added.