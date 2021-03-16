Council seeks plans for three city projects

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening voted unanimously to seek conceptual plans for three alternative projects, instead of spending more money on the full restoration of the flood-damaged boat ramp park and dock road.
Earlier this year, the city repaired the ramp, plus built an adjacent limestone parking lot, but has now decided not to fund the restoration of that whole area, including a picnic area and hard surface road to its pre-flood condition, said Mayor Paul Lambert.
The estimated cost for that full pre-flood restoration was $1.563 million, according to information provided to the council.
“With the potential of future flooding, we didn’t reinvest that amount,” Lambert said.
Instead, the council approved seeking engineering conceptual plans on three proposed alternate projects.
They are:
Project No. 1 - New city park and RV campground.
This would be south of the existing city boat ramp park property and would involve construction of a concrete walking rail, a three-stall ADA concrete parking lot and drive, picnic areas, benches and permanent seating. The RV campground would consist of minor site grading of a six-acre parcel adjacent to East Main Street for use as a 17-space RV campground facility.
Project No. 2 – Oakmont Water Main Replacement.
This would involve replacing an existing two-inch diameter main with an eight-inch one along Oakmont Drive from Fourth Avenue to South Chicago Avenue.
Project No. 3 – 10th Street Pavement Reconstruction from Main Street to Avenue C.
This project would involve, among other things, removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement, storm sewer and curb inlet installation, and sidewalk replacements.
These projects would take 20 to 40 working days after the notice to proceed.
This action needs FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) approval since FEMA money is involved.
“The money has to be used for the good of the community and that is what we are looking to do,” Lambert said.