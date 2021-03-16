Council seeks plans for three city projects

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening voted unanimously to seek conceptual plans for three alternative projects, instead of spending more money on the full restoration of the flood-damaged boat ramp park and dock road.

Earlier this year, the city repaired the ramp, plus built an adjacent limestone parking lot, but has now decided not to fund the restoration of that whole area, including a picnic area and hard surface road to its pre-flood condition, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

The estimated cost for that full pre-flood restoration was $1.563 million, according to information provided to the council.

“With the potential of future flooding, we didn’t reinvest that amount,” Lambert said.

Instead, the council approved seeking engineering conceptual plans on three proposed alternate projects.

They are:

Project No. 1 - New city park and RV campground.