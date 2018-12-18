PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council last month gave the green light to allow UTV and golf carts usage on city streets.
This past Monday evening, the council adopted a $100 annual permit fee for using them. The fee will be good on a calendar year basis, meaning January 1 to December 31. Even if someone purchased a yearly $100 permit during the middle part of the year, the permit would still expire at the end of December, according to Mayor R. Paul Lambert.
Prior to the vote, councilman Morgan Muller suggested a less lengthy permit, such as six months, since it’s a more seasonal activity. Lambert, however, said such a permit was discussed by city officials, but not approved.
“We try to keep it as simple as we can,” Lambert said after the meeting.
The council also approved a $25 replacement fee if the permit gets lost.
In other action, the council on a 5 to 3 vote, elected Jeanie Brookhouser to be council president for next year. She defeated Steve Riese for that position.
Also at the meeting, City Administrator Erv Portis mentioned that a video camera security system has been installed and is in operation in Rhylander Park in an effort to reduce vandalism.
“We’ve had a lot of vandalism over the years,” he said.
The $3,400 system covers up to 400 feet around the front restroom, the playground, pavilion and gazebo.