Council takes action for youth sports this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Play ball.

The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a resolution allowing for the use of certain fields and related facilities at Rhylander Park and Memorial Park by sports associations and their invitees for the purpose of conducting organized recreational activities.

“It’s necessary for the youth of our community,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of this action.

He was referring to the importance of kids playing sports after last year’s issues with COVID-19.

Each sport association will first need to provide city officials with evidence of the required insurance and enter a license agreement with the city.

According to the resolution, though, the facilities use fee would be waived for each association that enters a license agreement with the city.

